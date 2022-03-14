Follow Us:
US: Biden speaks to French President Macron, discusses Ukraine war

ANI | Washington | March 14, 2022 7:09 am

Joe Biden (iStock photo)

US President Joe Biden spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Both the leaders reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and support the government and people of Ukraine.

“President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. spoke today with President Emmanuel Macron of France to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine. They reviewed recent diplomatic engagements and underscored their commitment to hold Russia accountable for its actions and to support the government and people of Ukraine,” White House statement read on Sunday (local time).

On February 24, Russia began a special military operation in Ukraine.

