US: 7 shot outside high school graduation ceremony in Virginia

Seven people were shot, leaving three with life-threatening wounds, Tuesday evening outside a theatre where a high school graduation ceremony had taken place, Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards said, CNN reported.

Two people have been taken into custody, Edwards said. Multiple people were injured when a shooting took place outside the Altria Theater in Richmond, Virginia, following a high school graduation ceremony on Tuesday evening, officials said, CNN reported.

Richmond police spokesperson Tracy Walker confirmed the injuries and said there was no immediate threat to the public.

The shooting happened in Monroe Park after the Huguenot High School graduation, Richmond Public Schools official Matthew Stanley said. The park is on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University, across the street from the theater, CNN reported.

“We have cancelled a graduation ceremony from another school scheduled later this evening,” Stanley said.

Graduation ceremonies for three schools were scheduled at Altria Theater on Tuesday, according to the school system’s website, CNN reported.

An alert sent at 5:15 p.m. by Virginia Commonwealth University says a shooting happened at Monroe Park. About an hour later, the alert page said there was no ongoing threat.

Richmond Mayor Levar M. Stoney released a statement on Twitter about the situation, CNN reported.

“Currently monitoring the situation at Monroe Park. In touch with RPD and RPS. Will make information available as it comes in. Please avoid the area,” Stoney’s tweet reads.