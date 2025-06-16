UP leads nation in disposal and compliance of sexual harassment cases: ITSSO report

Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone in ensuring women’s safety. According to the June report of the Investigation Tracking System for Sexual Offences (ITSSO), UP ranks first among major states in both the disposal and compliance of sexual harassment cases. The state also records the lowest pendency of such cases nationwide.

Padmaja Chauhan, Nodal Officer of the Women and Child Safety Organisation (WCSO), stated on Monday that women and child safety remains a top priority for Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Advertisement

Between April 21, 2018, and June 3, 2025, Uttar Pradesh led all Indian states in the disposal of cases related to crimes against women and girls, with a disposal rate of 98.60 per cent. During this period, 1,22,130 FIRs were registered in the state.

Advertisement

Among Union Territories, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu top the list with a disposal rate of 98.80 per cent. Among major states, Uttar Pradesh ranks first, followed by Delhi (97.60 pc) and Haryana (97.20 pc). In comparison, UP was ranked 7th in 2018 with a disposal rate of 95 pc.

In terms of compliance rate, measured by the filing of charge sheets within 60 days, Goa leads nationally with 88.50 per cent, followed by Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu at 88.30 per cent. Uttar Pradesh ranks third overall at 80.60 per cent. However, among major states, UP tops the chart, followed by Uttarakhand (80 pc) and Madhya Pradesh (77 pc). In 2018, UP was ranked 10th in this category.

Chauhan further noted that UP’s pendency rate—the proportion of unresolved cases—is just 0.20%, making it the best-performing state in this regard. In contrast, Manipur (65.7%), Tamil Nadu (58.0%), and Bihar (34.5%) report significantly higher pendency rates. UP was ranked 7th in this category in 2018.

This significant progress, Chauhan said, reflects the Yogi government’s firm leadership and uncompromising stance on women’s safety. She added that the WCSO conducts monthly reviews of all cases related to women to ensure timely resolution.

Additionally, cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act are closely monitored by ASP-rank officers at both district and commissionerate levels. Regular follow-ups are conducted through video conferencing to track progress on pending cases. Investigating Officers (IOs) handling cases pending for over two months are required to present updates in person at the headquarters.

To improve accountability and efficiency, the state organizes regular training sessions and legal workshops for IOs. Officers who complete investigations on time receive letters of appreciation, while those found negligent face departmental action.

“These consistent efforts have yielded visible and positive results across the state,” Chauhan concluded.