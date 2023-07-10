UP CM sounds alert following heavy rain in Himachal and Uttarakhand

After heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, there is a possibility of an increase in the water level of various rivers in the state in the next few days.

Along with irrigation and water resources, all departments related to relief and rescue should remain on the alert, Uttar Pradefh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alerted the state officials.

In a high-level meeting on Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the efforts being made in public interest following heavy rains in various districts of the state and gave necessary instructions.

He said that so far this year, 24 districts have received more than average rainfall, while 31 districts have recorded less than average rainfall. However, according to meteorologists, there is a possibility of good rainfall in these districts in the month of July. Constant monitoring of the changing weather conditions should be done.

“In the last few days, there have been reports of loss of life and property due to lightning at many places. Assistance should be provided to such victim families immediately. This year, incidents of lightning are increasing in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. It is necessary to develop a better system for accurate forecasting of celestial lightning (early warning system). This is necessary to keep human/animal losses to the minimum. The government of India is also cooperating in the process of installing rain gauges in every village, this work should be completed expeditiously,” he said.

The CM directed the concerned officials to maintain dialogue with Revenue and Relief, Agriculture, State Disaster Management, Remote Sensing Authority, the Indian Meteorological Department, and Central Disaster Management Authority and develop such a system, so that common people can get accurate weather information on time.

Yogi said continuous monitoring should be done in the event of flood/excessive rainfall. “An increase in the water level of the Ganga has been observed in many places. Similarly, continuous monitoring of the water level of all the rivers should be done. Flood units of NDRF, SDRF/PAC, and disaster management teams should be in 24×7 active mode in the affected districts. The help of Aapda Prabandhan Mitra, volunteers of Civil Defense, should be taken as per requirement,” he added.

He said, “We have to make concerted efforts to deal with floods and water logging. The joint team of the Magistrate, Municipal Commissioner, Executive Officer and Police should make arrangements according to the local needs to avoid water-logging. District Magistrate, Member of Parliament, MLA, District Panchayat President, Mayor, and Chairman of the urban body will discuss the solution of water-logging. Necessary action should be taken.”

Yogi said it is encouraging that this year, paddy sowing is going on normally in all the districts. As per the latest report, out of 58.5 lakh hectares, 18 lakh hectares saplings have been planted. A digital platform should be developed to monitor the progress of paddy sowing so that the exact status of district-wise plantations can be known on time.