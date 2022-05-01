UNSC strongly condemns series of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Saturday (local time) condemned the “continued heinous terrorist attacks targeting civilians in Afghanistan” while underlining the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers, and sponsors of terrorism accountable.

Issuing a press statement, UNSC condemned “in the strongest term… the attack against the Khalifa Sahib mosque in Kabul on 29 April, where early reports indicate that at least 30 people were killed and many more injured.”

“The attacks follow several other recent attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including in religious minority communities, across Afghanistan during the month of Ramadan,” the UNSC press statement said.

The UNSC “underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice,” while urging all the states to cooperate actively with all relevant authorities in this regard in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant Security Council resolutions.

UNSC member countries also reaffirmed that “terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security,” while also saying that “any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.”

The most powerful organ of the UN also condemned “the attack against the Mawlawi Sekander mosque in Kunduz on 22 April which killed more than 25 people and injured dozens” as well as “the attack against two minibuses in Mazar-e-Sharif on 28 April which was claimed by Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP), an entity affiliated with Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL/Da’esh) and resulted in more than 9 people killed and several wounded”.

A series of deadly blasts have hit Afghanistan in the past few weeks, with the latest major blast targeted at a mosque on Friday afternoon in Kabul killing at least 30 people and injuring many others.

The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions, especially for the minorities has drawn worldwide condemnation, including from the United Nations (UN), the EU, US, and others.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres too condemned the blast in Kabul on Friday, extending his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a swift recovery to those injured according to Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq.

The Taliban which is under UN sanctions over terrorist activities took over Kabul in August last year and has established an interim government led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban cabinet. The country has since been facing a humanitarian crisis with economic distress and food shortages.