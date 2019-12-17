The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will reportedly on Tuesday, once again meet to discuss on Kashmir issue at the request of China.

China’s UN mission in a note, quoted by Reuters, said, “In view of the seriousness of the situation and the risk of further escalation, China would like to echo the request of Pakistan, and request a briefing of the Council on the situation of Jammu and Kashmir”.

If this is to happen, the meeting would be second “closed-door” consultation since August on the situation in Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

On August 5, India ended special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 and decided to bifurcate the state two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Following this, Pakistan wrote a formal letter to the UNSC president calling for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to discuss India’s move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir. The letter was sent through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

The UNSC declined to hold a formal session on Kashmir with Pakistan’s participation, instead, it scheduled a closed-door consultation at the request of China.

However, in a major diplomatic victory for India, the United Nations Security Council acknowledged India’s measures to bring normalcy and development to Kashmir and wanted all countries to follow suit.

India’s diplomatic encirclement of Pakistan had been a success with the primacy of its position over Jammu and Kashmir being undisputed and unchallenged. Barring China, the world accepted India’s position including the Arab world, formerly sponsors and supporters of Pakistan.

Majority of the 15 members said there should not be any statement or outcome issued after the consultations and their will prevailed, leaving China to come out and make a statement in its national capacity followed by Pakistan.

Although supporting India’s move on Kashmir, four countries among the P5 nations — Britain, France, Russia and the US — contended that India and Pakistan must address the Kashmir dispute in a bilateral set-up.

Meanwhile, today’s meeting comes even as the UNSC had in October as well as November ruled out any action on Kashmir or even issuing a joint statement.

In November again, the United Nations Security Council said that it has no plans to take up the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan has rejected the bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, terming the changes as “illegal and void as per relevant UNSC resolutions”.