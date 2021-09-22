United Nations must bolster confidence: Xi

The UN should serve as the central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements and chart the course for the future of the world, said Chinese President Xi Jinping has said.

Xi was speaking remotely at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Chinese President on Tuesday proposed a Global Development Initiative, calling for bolstering confidence and jointly addressing global threats and challenges to build a better world as he addressed the UNGA via video, amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must beat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight crucial to the future of humanity,” Xi said, voicing confidence that “humanity will surely overcome it and prevail”.

He called for putting people and their lives first, taking a science-based approach in origins tracing, enhancing coordinated global COVID-19 response and minimizing the risk of cross-border virus transmission.

Noting that vaccination is a powerful weapon against COVID-19, Xi said “In addition to donating $100 million to COVAX, China will donate 100 million doses of vaccines to other developing countries in the course of this year.”

“Development holds the key to people’s well-being,” Xi said, making a six-pronged Global Development Initiative. “We need to increase input in development, advance on a priority basis cooperation on poverty alleviation, food security,… and accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, so as to build a global community of developerment with a shared future,” he said.

China has pledged an additional $3 billion of international assistance in the next three years.

China will not build new coal-powered projects abroad, he said, pledging that the country will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy.