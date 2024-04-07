UN stresses need for meaningful participation of Afghan women in all aspects of public life

The United Nations emphasised the need to empower and give meaningful and active participation to Afghan women in all aspects of public life, as reported by Khaama Press.

Indrika Ratwatte, Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), stressed the UN’s steadfast commitment to gender equality and the rights of Afghan women and girls.

“The National Security Council also emphasised the UN’s steadfast commitment to gender equality and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan and the need to continue creating comprehensive and safe spaces for women and girls, supporting their empowerment and meaningful and active participation in all aspects of public life,’ the UN stated in its report.

The OCHA, in their report, said that only 6 per cent of the required budget for aid delivery in Afghanistan has been secured, Khaama Press reported.

Ratwatte further expressed deep concern over budget cuts, emphasising the UN’s support for gender equality and the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. According to Ratwatte, the UN’s focus is to continue creating widespread and secure spaces for women and girls, as over 90 per cent of those affected are women and children.

The organisation’s report highlighted that only USD 290 million of the requested USD 3.03 billion budget has been secured in Afghanistan.

He further noted that the shortage of funds for aid delivery in Afghanistan would hinder the provision of vital assistance, urging the international community to double their commitment to the Afghan people by increasing their financial support, reported Khaama Press.

The Deputy Coordinator of the United Nations OCHA emphasised the cultural sensitivities surrounding women’s cooperation in Afghanistan and highlighted the need for continuous support for women and girls.

“I have been coming to Afghanistan for over 20 years. I have dear friends here. This country has always had a special place in my heart. That’s why I’m here. I believe we can make a difference for the people of Afghanistan and I am fully committed to this effort,” Ratwatte said.

This comes as international support in the private sector and trade has increased following the Taliban’s suspension of education and work for women in Afghanistan in 2021.