Hooghly girl invokes Maa Durga to shelter children in Israel war zone

Hooghly-based girl, who is a part of United Nations Member for International has designed a template to be used in the UNICEF artwork pads for members, which will be published in different countries.

Priyanka Mallick, who works closely with the WHO, a week ago sent her work to UNHCR as a member. The UN body then asked her to refer it to UNICEF for approval.

“My work, titled, “The Divine Guardian: Goddess Durga, Embodiment of Power and Mother Nature,” represents the symbolism of goddess Durga as both a powerful deity and a protector of all, especially in the context of the ongoing crisis in Israel involving refugee children,” she said.

“This artwork has been meticulously crafted to convey the powerful image of Durga standing in solidarity with refugee children who are facing challenging circumstances in Israel. Through this piece, I aim to shed light on the compassionate side of divinity and highlight the urgent need for protection, support, and care for these vulnerable children,” added Priyanka.

The local girl keeps working on subjects like gender equality, women empowerment and others as part of 17 points of UN sustainable development goals. She had also submitted a policy brief on transforming education for achieving gender equality for G20 which was accepted.