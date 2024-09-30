UN, partners launch humanitarian appeal for Bangladesh flood victims

The United Nations and partners have launched a humanitarian appeal for $134 million to provide urgent relief and support to communities affected by the escalating floods in Bangladesh.

The situation was dire and requires immediate attention, the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office said here on Sunday.

Since May, Bangladesh has been severely impacted by four unprecedented and devastating climate-related disasters which had a catastrophic impact, affecting a staggering 18.4 million people across 45 per cent of Bangladesh and causing significant damage to livelihoods and infrastructure, it said.

Advertisement

It added that a humanitarian appeal was first launched in June for Cyclone Remal, and this was the third version of the appeal, extended to cover all four emergencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

As communities potentially face more extreme weather before the end of the year, current needs must be addressed to mitigate vulnerabilities, the office said.

The Bangladeshi government has developed a Multi-Hazard Humanitarian Response Plan to respond to the most urgent needs through March 2025. The plan aims to reach 2.5 million people across 28 districts of the country.

The revised humanitarian response plan addresses the most urgent needs of the affected population, including child protection and education, displacement management, food and nutrition services to maintain dietary needs, primary healthcare services, and water supply and latrine reconstruction.

It prioritises the protection of vulnerable groups, such as women, children, transgender individuals, people with disabilities and older adults.

Contributions will also help to protect livelihoods and build resilience in affected communities.

Bangladesh expects its second cyclone season in October.

As communities potentially face more extreme weather before the end of the year, current needs must be addressed to mitigate vulnerabilities, the UN said.