UN chief condemns US New Orleans attack

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned the truck attack in New Orleans, the US state of Louisiana, his spokesperson said.

In a statement, the UN chief extended his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, and the government and people of Louisiana and the US. He also wished a swift recovery to those persons injured.

A man drove a pickup truck into New Year revelers in New Orleans early Wednesday morning. Officials of the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Thursday that 14 people were confirmed dead. Dozens more were injured.

A man, later identified as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, intentionally drove a pick-up truck into a crowd of revellers on Bourbon Street in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Day in a deliberate act of carnage.

Jabbar, a US citizen from Texas, reportedly flew a black ISIS flag from the rear bumper of the truck.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell condemned the attack, while President Joe Biden expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, offering federal support. “My heart goes out to the victims and their families who were simply trying to celebrate the holiday,” Biden said.

“There is no justification for violence of any kind, and we will not tolerate any attack on any of our nation’s communities.” The investigation into the attack is now led by the FBI, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and local authorities.

President-elect Donald Trump also addressed the tragedy, offering his sympathies to the victims and first responders. “Our hearts are with all of the innocent victims and their loved ones, including the brave officers of the New Orleans Police Department,” Trump said in a post on TruthSocial.