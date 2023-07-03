Ukrainian Author Victoria Amelina Succumbs to Fatal Injuries in Russian Missile Attack

Ukraine mourns the tragic loss of esteemed novelist Victoria Amelina, who passed away in a heartbreaking incident. Victoria’s life was cut short due to injuries she sustained during a devastating missile attack on a restaurant in Kramatorsk on June 27th, 2023, an act of aggression perpetrated by Russian forces.

This unfortunate event serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing assaults on innocent civilians in Ukraine, leading to countless displaced individuals within the country and across borders. The conflict has already uprooted more than 8 million refugees, further contributing to the staggering global number of 31.7 million refugees and asylum seekers.

On that fateful day, Victoria Amelina, alongside a group of Colombian writers and journalists, was in Kramatorsk, documenting Russian war crimes as part of the human rights initiative Truth Hounds. While enjoying a meal at the Ria Lounge restaurant, the establishment was targeted by Russian missiles.

Victoria sustained severe injuries and despite the valiant efforts of medical professionals in Kramatorsk and Dnipro, her wounds proved fatal and incompatible with life. Throughout her final days, she was surrounded by loved ones and close friends.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Victoria Amelina had dedicated herself beyond the realm of literature. In 2022, she joined the human rights organization Truth Hounds, actively documenting Russian war crimes in various regions of Ukraine, including Kapytolivka near Izyum, where she discovered the diary of Volodymyr Vakulenko, a Ukrainian writer who fell victim to the Russians.

Victoria’s literary contributions began in 2014 with her debut novel, “The November Syndrom” or “Homo Compatiens,” which earned a place in the top 10 prose books list according to LitAktsent, a Ukrainian literature website. The following year, the book was republished and became a finalist for the Valeriy Shevchuk Prize.

Her impactful writing transcended borders, with translations of Victoria Amelina’s texts available in Polish, Czech, German, Dutch, and English. More recently, “Dom’s Dream Kingdom” was translated into Spanish, expanding her international reach.

Born on January 1st, 1986, in Lviv, Victoria Amelina spent part of her early life in Canada with her father before ultimately choosing to return to Ukraine. In 2007, she achieved academic excellence, graduating with a master’s degree in computer technology with honors from Lviv Polytechnic University.