Revealed: Nearly 50,000 Russian Men Killed in Ukraine War

A recent independent statistical analysis has shed light on the true human cost of Russia’s involvement in the war in Ukraine, revealing that nearly 50,000 Russian men have lost their lives. This groundbreaking investigation, conducted by Mediazona and Meduza in collaboration with a data scientist from Tübingen University in Germany, utilized Russian government data to uncover the hidden casualties of Moscow’s invasion.

In order to estimate the number of deaths, the analysis employed a statistical concept called excess mortality, which became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. By examining official mortality data and inheritance records, the researchers compared the number of men under the age of 50 who died between February 2022 and May 2023 with the expected normal rate.

The Russian and Ukrainian governments have been reluctant to provide accurate and timely information on military losses, often downplaying the casualties suffered by the opposing side. Russia has officially acknowledged the deaths of just over 6,000 soldiers, but reports of military losses have been suppressed in the country’s media. Independent journalists and activists who have attempted to document the deaths have faced harassment and potential criminal charges.

Despite these challenges, Mediazona, in collaboration with the BBC’s Russian Service and a network of volunteers, embarked on a mission to build a database of confirmed war deaths. Utilizing social media posts and photographs from cemeteries across Russia, they have identified 27,423 deceased Russian soldiers as of July 7.

Dmitry Treshchanin, an editor at Mediazona involved in the investigation, emphasized that these figures represent only the soldiers known by name, with their deaths verified by multiple sources. This collaboration with Meduza has provided a glimpse into the “hidden” deaths that the Russian government has attempted to conceal.

To further enhance their findings, journalists from Mediazona and Meduza obtained records of inheritance cases filed with the Russian authorities. These records, derived from the National Probate Registry, encompass information about more than 11 million individuals who passed away between 2014 and May 2023.

The analysis revealed a significant increase in the number of inheritance cases opened in 2022 for males aged 15 to 49, surpassing expectations by 25,000 cases. By May 27, 2023, this number had risen to a staggering 47,000 cases, providing further evidence of the profound human toll resulting from Russia’s involvement in the conflict in Ukraine.