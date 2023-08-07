Ukraine detains informant for plotting airstrike during Zelensky’s visit

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) on Monday announced that it has detained a female information for Russia “who was preparing an airstrike in the Mykolaiv region during the visit of President Volodymyr Zelensky”.

In the statement, the SBU said the alleged informant “on the eve of the recent trip of the President of Ukraine to Mykolaiv region, was gathering intelligence about the planned visit” late last month, reports CNN.

The Security Service further said that the alleged conspirator “tried to establish the time and list of locations of the approximate route of the Head of State in the territory of the region”.

However, SBU agents had obtained information about the “subversive activities of the suspect” and adopted additional security measures.

In monitoring the communications of the woman, the SBU had established that she also had the task of identifying the location of electronic warfare systems and warehouses with ammunition of the armed forces.

According to the investigation, the perpetrator was a resident of Ochakov, southern Ukraine, and a former saleswoman in a military store on the territory of one of the military units of the region.

She allegedly traveled around the territory of the district and filmed the locations of Ukrainian objects.

The woman has not been identified.