Ukraine continues to advance in Kursk, strategic goal is being achieved: Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine’s Armed Forces continue to advance in Russia’s Kursk region with the strategic goal being achieved as well.

Zelensky in his address on Wednesday said: “Our advance in Kursk region is going well today –- we are reaching our strategic goal. Our stock of prisoners for exchange has also been significantly replenished,” as quoted by Ukrainska Pravda report.

“Today, I also held a meeting with members of the government –- the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Minister of Internal Affairs, and the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) was also present –- to discuss support for our military actions in Kursk region. It is important that Ukraine fights by the rules, and the humanitarian needs that exist in this area must be met.”

The Ukrainian President also thanked the servicemen of the Security Service of Ukraine, the Defence forces of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and all agencies for the timely and effective strikes on Russian airfields.

“Our Ukrainian drones are working exactly as they should. But there are some things that cannot be done with drones alone, unfortunately. We need other weapons –- missile weapons. And we continue working with our partners on long-range decisions for Ukraine -– because these are forward-looking decisions for our victory. It has to be done. The bolder our partners’ decisions, the less Putin can do.”

“Today’s report from the head of the Security Service of Ukraine was positive. I want to thank all our SBU warriors, as well as the warriors of the Defence Forces of Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), and all the structures involved. I thank for the precise, timely, and effective strikes on Russian airfields.”