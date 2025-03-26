Putin: A legacy cemented

History has shown that the Russian people can overcome any challenge if they are united. We are not afraid of difficulties; we will face them with strength and determination.” – Vladimir Putin. On 26 March 2000, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin rose to power, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Russia’s history. Twenty-five years later, Putin remains the unchallenged ruler of Russia, shaping the nation’s political, military, and geopolitical destiny with an iron grip reminiscent of the Soviet era. As Russia stands on the global stage, locked in conflict with Ukraine and challenging Western dominance, Putin’s rule evokes comparisons with another towering figure from Russian history — Joseph Stalin.

Like Stalin, Putin has not only consolidated power domestically but also revived Russia’s position as a formidable force in global politics. After Lenin and Stalin, Russian glory seems to have reached its highest point under Putin’s regime. Stalin ruled the Soviet Union from 1924 to 1953, for nearly three decades, transforming it into a superpower through ruthless political purges, military expansion, and industrialization. Putin, whose rise to power was forged in the shadow of the collapsing Soviet Union, has followed a strikingly similar path. Both leaders emerged from periods of national turmoil, restored military strength, centralized political control, and challenged Western hegemony.

Stalin used the Red Army to expand Soviet influence across Eastern Europe; Putin, through the annexation of Crimea and the war in Ukraine, has reasserted Russia’s territorial ambitions. Stalin crushed internal dissent through brutal purges; Putin has silenced the opposition with calculated precision, imprisoning critics and consolidating media control. Putin’s journey to power began long before he entered the Kremlin. Born in Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) in 1952, he grew up in the harsh environment of post-war Soviet Russia. His career as a KGB officer in East Germany during the Cold War gave him the strategic and tactical acumen that would define his political style.

The fall of the Berlin Wall and the subsequent collapse of the Soviet Union left Russia in a state of political and economic chaos. Putin’s entry into politics in the 1990s was swift and calculated. From deputy mayor of St. Petersburg to head of the Federal Security Service (FSB) — the successor to the KGB — Putin positioned himself as a stabilizing force amid the post-Soviet chaos. In 1999, Boris Yeltsin, weakened by political scandals and health issues, appointed Putin as Prime Minister and then unexpectedly resigned, naming Putin as acting President. On 26 March 2000, Putin was elected as Russia’s President — and the course of Russian history was altered forever.

From the outset, Putin projected strength and control, vowing to restore Russia’s status as a global power. His first major test came with the Second Chechen War. The brutal campaign to crush separatist forces in Chechnya ended in a decisive Russian victory, solidifying Putin’s reputation as a strong and unyielding leader. The Russian military, which had suffered humiliating defeats in the 1990s, was back — and so was Russian pride. Perhaps Putin’s most defining moment came in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea. After the pro-Western government in Ukraine came to power following the ouster of pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych, Putin acted swiftly.

Russian troops, operating under the guise of local self-defense forces, occupied Crimea and held a controversial referendum that resulted in the region’s annexation into the Russian Federation. The West reacted with outrage, imposing sanctions and isolating Russia diplomatically. Yet, within Russia, Putin’s popularity soared. Crimea was seen as a historical Russian territory reclaimed — a modern-day geopolitical masterstroke. The Ukraine war, which began in February 2022, stands as the ultimate test of Putin’s strategic vision. What was initially projected as a swift military operation has evolved into a prolonged and bloody conflict.

Western nations have armed Ukraine and imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia, aiming to cripple its economy and military strength. But Putin remains defiant. Russian troops have made significant advances in eastern Ukraine, and Putin’s control over state media has ensured that his narrative remains dominant at home. Despite international backlash, Putin’s grip on power remains unchallenged. For his supporters, Putin’s actions in Ukraine are not aggression but a defense of Russian sovereignty and influence. In many ways, Putin’s leadership mirrors that of Stalin’s wartime strategy — decisive, ruthless, and nationalistic. Like Stalin, Putin has positioned himself as the defender of Russian civilization against Western encroachment. While Stalin built the Soviet Union into a communist superpower through industrialization and military might, Putin has combined state capitalism with strategic military interventions to strengthen Russia’s global position. Both leaders maintained an iron grip on domestic politics, silencing opposition and controlling media narratives.

The imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the targeting of dissenters reflect a modern version of Stalin’s political purges — calculated and effective. Putin’s 25-year rule has not been defined solely by military strength. His diplomatic maneuvering has also elevated Russia’s standing on the global stage. Putin’s relationship with India has been a cornerstone of his foreign policy success. Strategic defense deals, energy partnerships, and shared geopolitical interests have strengthened the Russia-India alliance. Despite pressure from the West, India has maintained a balanced stance on the Ukraine conflict, continuing to engage with Russia economically and militarily.

Similarly, Putin’s alignment with China has created a strategic counterweight to American dominance. The Russia-China axis, based on mutual economic and military cooperation, has reshaped global power dynamics. Yet, Putin’s reign is not without controversy. He is simultaneously the most hated and most admired leader on the global stage. Western nations view him as a dangerous autocrat who seeks to destabilize democratic institutions and expand Russian influence through cyber warfare, military aggression, and political manipulation.

The accusations of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and Putin’s support for far-right populist movements in Europe have only deepened Western mistrust. However, in parts of the Global South and within Russia, Putin is seen as a leader who stood up to Western dominance and restored Russia’s global stature. As he marks 25 years in power, Putin has cemented his place alongside Lenin and Stalin in Russian history. The constitutional amendment that allows him to remain in power until 2036 means that he could potentially surpass Stalin’s record as the longest-serving Russian leader. At 71, Putin shows no signs of stepping down. His ability to navigate the complex terrain of global politics, military conflicts, and domestic challenges has made him one of the most consequential leaders of the 21st century.

Russia’s modern tsar has not only restored the country’s military strength and political stability but also redefined its global identity. Just as Stalin rebuilt the Soviet Union from the devastation of World War II, Putin has guided Russia through the postSoviet collapse and positioned it as a dominant force in global affairs. Whether history remembers him as a war hero or a ruthless autocrat, one thing remains certain — Putin’s legacy is etched in the annals of Russian history, and his reign is far from over.

(The writer is Associate Professor, Centre for South Asian Studies, Pondicherry Central University.)