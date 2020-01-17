The 30-year jail term for the UK’s most prolific serial rapist, who has been convicted of 159 sex offences, including 136 rapes, could be extended after his sentencing was referred to the Court of Appeal for being “unduly lenient”.

Indonesian student Reynhard Sinaga, 36, was jailed earlier this month with a minimum term of 30 years after drugging 48 men and filming himself sexually violating them in his Manchester city centre apartment, reports metro.co.uk.

The ‘perpetual student’, studying for a PhD in Manchester, picked up drunk and vulnerable men by posing as a ‘Good Samaritan’.

On Thursday, the Attorney General’s Office said that sentencing would be reconsidered, meaning a “whole life order” was a possibility.

“After carefully considering the details of this case, I have decided to refer the sentence to the Court of Appeal,” Attorney General Geoffrey Cox said.

“Sinaga carried out an egregious number of attacks, over a prolonged period of time causing substantial pain and psychological suffering to his victims.

“It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence,” Cox added.

Sinaga has been linked to more than 190 potential victims – 70 of whom police have yet to identify, reports metro.co.uk.

His convictions relate to crimes he committed from January 2015 to June 2017, but police believe he began offending years earlier.

He prowled the streets of Manchester in the early hours hunting for lone, drunk young men around the nightclubs near his flat. He would then would offer them a floor to sleep on or the promise of more alcohol before lacing their drinks.

His victims, most of whom were heterosexual, had little or no memory of the hours that followed when Sinaga taped himself taking advantage of them.

Sinaga’s father has previously said his son’s punishment “fits his crimes”, while his mother has struggled to believe her “baby” was capable of them.