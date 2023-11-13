UK PM Rishi Sunak sacks interior minister Suella Braverman over article criticising Met Police

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday sacked the country’s Indian-origin interior minister Suella Braverman over her Times article that criticised the Met police. Braverman was accused of inciting tensions ahead of the Armistice Day violence and Sunak was under pressure to sack him.

This is the second time she has been sacked. Earlier in 2022, she was sacked by Liz Truss, for sending an official document from her personal mail id, which is against the rules. However, she was brough back by Sunak six days later when he became the prime minister.

But now, she has been sacked again for writing unsanctioned article for the Times. The UK home secretary has been under increased pressure ever since her article was published on Thursday.

In the article, she criticised what she called “pro-Palestinian mobs” terming their protests “disturbingly reminiscent” to those seen in Northern Ireland.

The Indian-origin Conservative leader also criticised the Met Police for their “double standard” while handling the protests.

It was later revealed that 10 Downing Street had not approved Braverman’s article and suggested her to make changes. She, however, chose to ignore the suggestions, which resulted in her sacking.

Reacting to her sacking, Braverman said that it was her life’s greatest privilege to serve as the interior minister and added that she will say more in due course.

Braverman has been replaced by James Cleverly, whose foreign secretary job has been given to former UK prime minister David Cameron.