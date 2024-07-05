Change begins now, Labour Party ready to serve the country: Keir Starmer

After securing resounding win in the UK general election, Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said that his party is ready to restore Britain to the service for working people.

Addressing his supporters at a reception to celebrate his win in the election, Starmer thanked the people for the amazing reception.

The 61-year-old leader said, “The work of change begins today. Thank you so much for the amazing reception. We did it.”

Amid huge public applause, Starmer said, “You campaigned for it, you fought for it and you voted for it and now it has arrived. Change begins now…”

“It feels good, I have to be honest… Four-and-a-half-years of work… changing the party… This is what it is for… A changed Labour Party ready to serve our country, ready to restore Britain to the service of working people,” he said.

The Labour Party has secured the win on over 390 seats and comfortably crossed the halfway mark of 326 seats in the 650-member Parliament, BBC reported.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau congratulated Starmer on the win.

His address comes after UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader Rishi Sunak conceded defeat in the polls.