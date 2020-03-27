UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday informed that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, but will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

Taking to Twitter, PM Johnson said, “Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus”.

“I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus”, he further posted.

Over the last 24 hours I have developed mild symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus. I am now self-isolating, but I will continue to lead the government’s response via video-conference as we fight this virus. Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives pic.twitter.com/9Te6aFP0Ri — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) March 27, 2020

“Together we will beat this. #StayHomeSaveLives”, the prime minister added.

A Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that Johnson, whose partner Carrie Symonds is pregnant, experienced mild symptoms on Thursday and was tested for COVID-19 on the personal advice of England’s chief medical officer.

The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff, the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, some ministers in the Johnson government and MPs have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier, Prince Charles had joined the bandwagon of high-profile cases of Coronavirus, as he tested positive for COVID-19 infection and is under self-isolation at home in Scotland with “mild symptoms”.

Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II had already left the Buckingham Palace on March 15 and taken to the Windsor Castle with plans to quarantine her and Prince Philip at Sandringham.

A total of 11,658 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Britain, and 578 deaths.

PM Johnson has called for a three-week shutdown in the country.