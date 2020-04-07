British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who spent the night in intensive care with a deteriorating case of Coronavirus, “has been given oxygen but is not on a ventilator,” said Cabinet Minister Michael Gove on Tuesday.

“The prime minister has received some oxygen support,” senior cabinet minister Michael Gove told LBC radio, adding that “he has not been on a ventilator” but it was there if needed.

Earlier, it was reported that the UK Prime Minister had been moved to the ICU at the St Thomas’ Hospital in London after his Coronavirus symptoms “worsened”, raising concerns over his health, with world leaders including US President Donald Trump wishing him a speedy recovery.

“The Prime Minister has been under the care of doctors at St Thomas’ Hospital in London, after being admitted with persistent symptoms of Coronavirus,” the BBC quoted a Downing Street statement as saying on Monday night.

Over the course of (Monday) afternoon, the condition of Boris Johnson worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he had been moved to the intensive care unit at the hospital.

The Cabinet Minister further said: “The doctors, the nurses and the other staff there will be making appropriate medical decisions and they have our full support in the amazingly important work that they do.”

When asked whether he knew if Johnson had been diagnosed with pneumonia, Gove told the BBC 4 Radio: “I’m not aware of that but I think it’s also important to recognise that all of us are thinking about the Prime Minister’s condition.

“If there are any changes in his condition e will ensure that the country is updated.”

Meanwhile, Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise “where necessary”.

Boris Johnson was on Sunday hospitalised for tests 10 days after he was confirmed positive for the Coronavirus infection.

Johnson, 55, had on March 27 disclosed that he has tested positive for novel Coronavirus, but added that he will continue to discharge his duties from self-isolation.

Boris Johnson is the most high-profile world leader to contract the virus. His pregnant partner, Carrie Symonds, said she has been ill with symptoms for a week but was now recovering.

The news about Johnson’s health came as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373 – an increase of 439 in a day.

The Department of Health and Social Care said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.