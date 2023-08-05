UK invites India’s young women to be High Commissioner for a day

To mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, the British High Commission is offering young Indian women a chance to spend a day as one of the UK’s top diplomats.

The annual ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, with focus on Sustainable Development Goals, will provide an opportunity to Indian women, aged 18 to 23, to share their strengths with the world, the British High Commission in New Delhi announced on Friday.

“The Sustainable Development Goals push for a better planet for everyone, everywhere; just as India is doing with its G20 Presidency. I’m always amazed by the talent spread across this country and have no doubt that India’s brilliant youth will lead the drive for a better future in the years to come,” Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India, said.

Advertisement

In a statement, Ellis said that the full potential of the world’s youth to solve the world’s biggest challenges cannot be achieved without girls and women.

“The International Day of the Girl Child is an important moment to include and inspire. I’m looking forward to seeing numerous fantastic entries,” he added.

To apply, participants must record and upload a one-minute video answering: ‘How can young people help lead the way in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)?’

The video has to be shared on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn by tagging ‘@UKinIndia’ and using the hashtag ‘#DayOfTheGirl’.

The entries — only one per participant — can be submitted by filling an online form available on the High Commission website by August 18.

The High Commission also announced that videos exceeding time limit and having plagiarised content will result in immediate disqualification.

A jury at the British High Commission will then select the winner, who will be announced on @UKinIndia social media channels.

The High Commissioner for a Day programme will take place in-person in Delhi, and in case the winner is not from Delhi/NCR, the High Commission said will fund the travel to Delhi as part of the competition.

The British High Commission has been organising the ‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition annually since 2017.

Last year’s winner of the competition was 20-year-old Jagriti Yadav from Lucknow who experienced a broad range of diplomatic activities that included leading meetings with diverse stakeholders, chairing discussions and attending several events during the day.

She met Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi, the Mayor of West Yorkshire Tracy Brabin, and the Executive Chairman of Wipro Rishad Premji.

Jagriti also launched a book honouring 75 Indian Women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) alongside Professor Ajay Kumar Sood, the Principal Scientific Adviser to the government of India.