Thousands of people across the UK opened their doors and windows to applaud medical workers of the country’s National Health Services (NHS) dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, a media report said on Friday.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Thursday, members of the public showed their gratitude for those working tirelessly on the frontlines of the pandemic that has infected 11,812 people in the UK and killed 580 others, the Metro newspaper said in the report.

Among them, were Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, who stepped outside 10 Downing Street to give their round of applause.

Others whopped and cheered in support, while some families were pictured holding signs directly thanking the NHS.

Kensington Palace also got in on the action by sharing a clip of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping together at home in Norfolk on its Instagram page.

There was also clapping at Windsor Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are staying, while Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall were said to have joined in from the Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Organisers from the Clap For Carers campaign, which started online, said they set up the gesture to ensure NHS staff “know we are grateful”, the Metro newspaper reported.

Other countries, such as Italy and Germany, have already been clapping for their health workers nightly as a result of the viral challenge.

There were now calls for the UK to make it a nightly occurrence.

As well as the applause, famous UK landmarks such as the Wembley Arch, the Principality Stadium, the Royal Albert Hall and Lincoln Cathedral were all lit up in blue to honour the work of the NHS.

It was part of the #lightitblue campaign which has been organised by members of the events and entertainment industry as a way to say thank you to the UK’s health workers.