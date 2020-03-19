As the world is battling from deadly novel Coronavirus, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday said that schools in the country will close from Friday for all students except the vulnerable and those with key worker parents.

PM Johnson further said that children of health workers and police officers, among other key workers, together with the most vulnerable children, can still go to school.

Earlier, local authorities of Scotland and Wales have announced that schools will close from Friday.

In Northern Ireland, schools closed at 5p.m. (1700GMT) Wednesday for students, although teachers are understood to be attending for another two days, according to local media.

Meanwhile, he also mentioned that a test to determine whether an individual has developed antibodies to tackle the coronavirus is “coming down the track”.

According the British health authorities, there are 32 more people have died in the country after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 104.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Britain reached 2,626 as of Wednesday, the health authorities further added.

On Tuesday, Johnson government unveiled a huge package of support for businesses to help them survive the introduction of tough new social measures to stem the coronavirus outbreak.

