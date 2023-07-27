UAE: Foreign Minister meets UN-appointed special coordinator for independent assessment on Afghanistan

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of UAE, today met with Ambassador Feridun Hadi Sinirlioglu, UN-appointed Special Coordinator for the Independent Assessment of the Situation in Afghanistan.

Held in Abu Dhabi, the meeting discussed the overall situation in Afghanistan, and prospects for cooperation between the UAE and the UN in this regard. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE’s support for the UN Security Council-mandated Independent Assessment of the Situation in Afghanistan and its objectives. The meeting also reviewed the UAE’s initiatives aimed at supporting Afghanistan and its people across various sectors, and highlighted the importance of bolstering international cooperation to tackle the challenges facing the Afghani people, especially women, and support efforts to meet their needs.

Around the end of the meeting, the UAE top diplomat wished Ambassador Sinirlioğlu success in performing his duties, affirming the UAE’s firm commitment to backing all international efforts that seek to achieve peace, stability and prosperity for the people of Afghanistan.

Advertisement