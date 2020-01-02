United Arab Emirates (UAE) Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is all set to visit Pakistan on Thursday on a day-long trip during which he will hold talks on matters of mutual interest and the regional and global situation, according to the official statement on Wednesday.

The statement that was issued by the UAE Ambassador in Islamabad said the Crown Prince will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan “to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries”, Dawn news reported.

The Crown Prince had last visited Pakistan on January 6, 2019, just weeks after his country offered $3 billion to support the South Asian nation’s battered economy.

The recent visit, which is part of growing exchanges between Pakistan and Arab countries, will take place less than a week after Emirati Minister for Tolerance Sheikh Nahyan bin Maba­rak Al-Nahyan met the premier and President Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

In October, PM Imran Khan had visited Saudi Arabia as part of his initiative to promote peace in the region and discussed security concerns in the Gulf with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani.

The mediation initiative was being taken at the request of Saudi Arabia. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman had during Khan’s last visit to Saudi Arabia asked him to help defuse tensions with Iran as Riyadh wanted to avoid war, according to Faisal.

The PM also had a bilateral meeting with the President of Iran on the sidelines of the 74th UNGA Session in New York on September 2019.

Tensions have been brewing between Tehran and Riyadh since the September 14 drone attacks on a Saudi oil facility and a processing plant.

(With inputs from IANS)