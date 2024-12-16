Two Russian oil tankers with 29 on board damaged due to bad weather

India did world a favour by buying Russian oil: Hardeep Puri
“India did the entire world a favour by buying Russian oil because if we had not done so, the global oil prices would have skyrocketed to $200/barrel,” the minister said on X on Thursday.
Two Russian oil tankers with 29 crew members on board were damaged in the Kerch Strait near the Black Sea due to bad weather conditions, TASS reported Sunday.
Tass reported that the damaged “Volgoneft-212” and “Volgoneft-239” tankers each carried more than four tonnes of fuel oil, adding that oil spills have been registered, according to water transport authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.
Rescue and evacuation of the crew members are underway, the report said.
