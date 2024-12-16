Logo

Logo

# World

Two Russian oil tankers with 29 on board damaged due to bad weather

Two Russian oil tankers with 29 crew members on board were damaged in the Kerch Strait near the Black Sea due to bad weather conditions, TASS reported Sunday.

IANS | New Delhi | December 16, 2024 11:50 am

Two Russian oil tankers with 29 on board damaged due to bad weather

Visuals from the spot

Two Russian oil tankers with 29 crew members on board were damaged in the Kerch Strait near the Black Sea due to bad weather conditions, TASS reported Sunday.

Tass reported that the damaged “Volgoneft-212” and “Volgoneft-239” tankers each carried more than four tonnes of fuel oil, adding that oil spills have been registered, according to water transport authorities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Advertisement

Rescue and evacuation of the crew members are underway, the report said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Black Sea Games

The 1936 Montreux convention is an agreement concerning the regime of the Black Sea and the connecting straits. In response to Turkey’s request to refortify the area, the signatories to the Treaty of Lausanne and others met in Montreux, Switzerland and agreed to return the zone to Turkish military control.