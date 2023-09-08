Two Himachal towns bag Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan national awards

Two industrial towns of Himachal Pradesh, Parwanoo and Kala Amb, have bagged Swach Vayu Sarvekshan national awards.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has congratulated the people of the state for clinching the prestigious “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan 2023″ national award, for two industrial towns, Parwanoo and Kala Amb.

He said that the award was possible due to responsible and environmentally conscious tourism, active cooperation of local communities and the coordinated, sustained efforts of government agencies.

The chief minister said the state government is committed to achieve sustainable development while maintaining a delicate balance with the environment. The state is transforming towards becoming a green state with a vision of harmonizing development and eco-consciousness.

“Setting ambitious targets, the state government, in collaboration with all stakeholders, aims to establish Himachal Pradesh as a green energy state by 31 March, 2026. The commitment to this objective was vividly reflected in the state’s recent budget, which prioritizes green energy initiatives,” he said.

Himachal Pradesh is steadfastly reducing its dependence on fossil fuels, promoting the use of e-vehicles, and championing the production of green hydrogen, he added.

Sukhu said that Himachal Pradesh is establishing green corridors, marking the state as the first in the country to take this pioneering step.

Infrastructure development is in full swing to support this endeavor, and positive outcomes are expected in the near future, particularly in the realm of green hydrogen production, he added.

The Chief Minister said that over the next three years, government vehicles would be gradually phased out and replaced with eco-friendly EVs.

Simultaneously, the state is intensifying its efforts to harness solar and wind energy, further solidifying its commitment to sustainable practices, he added.

He said that the state government is offering a 50 percent subsidy on the purchase of e-buses, e-trucks, and e-taxis within Himachal Pradesh.

This forward-thinking initiative aims not only to reduce carbon emissions but also to boost the income of individuals involved in the transportation sector, he said.