Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg held a phone conversation over the developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, Erdogan and Stoltenberg discussed cooperation opportunities in the fight against coronavirus and steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic, presidential office said in a written statement.

Both leaders have addressed regional issues, including issues of Syria and Libya, according to the statement.

The Secretary General commended Turkey for its support with medical equipment to other Allies and partners, in response to requests made through NATO’s Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre.

Turkey’s first lockdown was imposed at the weekend on April 11-12, followed by the second on April 18-19, and lastly, four days of curfew on April 23-26.

On May 5, the travel restrictions for seven cities has been lifted but the limitations for 24 other provinces, including Istanbul, would continue, according to the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkey is set to replace Iran as the top country in the region with the most confirmed coronavirus cases as it has been witnessing daily fast growth in the new infections since it reported the first case on March 11.

The country has reported 1,635 new COVID-19 cases and 55 more deaths on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 144,749 and the death toll to 4,007.

Meanwhile, globally, COVID-19 has infected more than 44.40 lakh people and claimed 3.02 lakh lives, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.