Turkish President Erdogan hopes for “permanent peace” in Kashmir during UNGA address

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday raked up the Kashmir issue during his address at the high-level UN General Assembly session and prayed for the establishment of a “fair and permanent” peace and prosperity in Kashmir.

“India and Pakistan, after having established their sovereignty and independence 75 years ago, they still haven’t established peace and solidarity between one another. This is much unfortunate. We hope and pray that a fair and permanent peace and prosperity will be established in Kashmir,” Erdogan said at the General Debate.

Erdogan’s remarks come after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Samarkand.

Both the leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments between the two countries.

“PM Narendra Modi held talks with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Samarkand. The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors,” PMO India tweeted.

Meanwhile, PM Modi was hailed at the United Nations General Assembly for his message to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine conflict, by the US and France at the UNGA meeting in New York.

On the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand on September 16, PM Modi had told Putin that “today’s era isn’t of war” while emphasising the need to find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers.

France President Emmanuel Macron and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan welcomed PM Modi’s statement to Putin on Ukraine.