During his two-day official visit to Pakistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday said that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) should be “better explained to Turkish entrepreneurs”.

President Erdogan further added, “Ankara was “ready to work on that”.

Speaking at the Pakistan-Turkey Business and Investment Forum in Islamabad alongside Prime Minister Imran Khan, Erdogan, seemingly referring to CPEC and said, “Turkey is not given the same opportunities that are offered to some other countries,” Dawn news reported

“Hopefully we’ll open the door for new businesses. We wish to raise the level of Pakistan and Turkey’s business relations to the level of our political relations,” the Turkish leader said.

“Currently, our trade is only $800 million which is not acceptable for us. Our mutual population is over 300 million. Therefore, we have to bring our trade to the level we deserve,” the president added.

The visit comes at a time when Pakistan is trying to control damage caused because of its absence from the Kuala Lumpur summit Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad hosted last December to discuss issues facing the Muslim Umman and suggest a way forward, The Express Tribune said in a report.

Islamabad has supported the Turkish offensive which has otherwise invited the wrath of the international community. Ankara began its offensive soon after US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw forces from Syria.

Last year, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had a telephonic conversation with President Erdogan to discuss matters of mutual interest.

In 2016, Erodgan visited Pakistan during the PML-N-led government, when he had addressed Parliament.