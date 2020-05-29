Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Thursday that a series of restrictions, which were previously imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, would be partially lifted on June 1.

In a televised speech, Erdogan said, Turkey will lift restrictions on domestic travel and allow restaurants, cafes, parks, beaches, and sports facilities to reopen as of June 1.

Daycare centres and kindergartens, libraries, as well as museums, will also be reopened from June 1, he said.

But the restriction on the movements of those aged over 65 and under 18 would continue, Erdogan added.

“If we see anything negative, we could reintroduce the restrictions,” Erdogan said.

Turkey’s first lockdown was imposed at the weekend on April 11-12, followed by the second on April 18-19, and lastly, four days of curfew on April 23-26.

On May 5, the travel restrictions for seven cities has been lifted but the limitations for 24 other provinces, including Istanbul, would continue, according to the President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The COVID-19 death toll in Turkey has climbed to 4,461 and the number of confirmed cases totalled 160,979, according to the latest figures announced by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the global tally of coronavirus cases has reached 5,906,202, and 362,024 people have died from the disease so far.