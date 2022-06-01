Follow Us:
Turkey cancelling COVID-19 PCR tests for entry from June 1

Turkey is cancelling PCR tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to enter the country through all border crossing points from June 1.

ANI | Ankara | June 1, 2022 7:29 am

Photo: iStock

Turkey is cancelling PCR tests for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to enter the country through all border crossing points from June 1, the country’s Interior Ministry said in a statement.

“Assessing the current situation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, from June 1, entry into the country through all border crossing points does not require a report of a negative PCR test with a negative result up to 72 hours before entry or a negative rapid antigen test taken within up to 48 hours from the moment of entry,” the ministry said.

