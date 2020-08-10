Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday claimed that Turkey has become the third country after the US and China to develop vaccines locally against COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 Turkey Platform, founded by the TUBITAK (the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey,) is currently working on eight different vaccines and 10 different medication projects,” said Erdogan during the opening ceremony of the TUBITAK Excellence Centers in the northwestern province of Kocaeli.

“Collaborating with state and private sectors and universities, Turkey has been making significant progress in developing vaccines and drugs against COVID-19,” the Xinhua news agency quoted Recep Tayyip Erdogan as saying.

Erdogan noted that two vaccine candidates have successfully completed the animal tests, and one of them has received ethical approval to move on to the clinical trial on humans.

The total COVID-19 cases in Turkey has reached 239,622 with a death toll of 5,829, according to the latest official data.