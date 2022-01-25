Tunisian President’s Chief of Staff resigns

Nadia Akecha, the Chief of Staff of Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced her resignation from the post.

“Today, I made my decision to submit my resignation to the President of the republic, after two years of work,” Akecha said in a Facebook post on Monday.

“I had the honour of devoting myself to the service of the best interest of my country,” she said, adding that because of “fundamental differences in viewpoints related to this best interest, I consider it my duty to leave my position.”

Akecha was appointed as Head of Saied’s presidential office on January 28, 2020, Xinhua news agency reported.