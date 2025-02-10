Trump to impose 25% tariffs on imports of steel, aluminum; Indian equities react

United States President Donald Trump said he plans to impose 25 per cent tariffs on all imports of steel and aluminum. The move is seen as broadening trade salvos and threatening ties with some of America’s top trading partners.

The US President said the tariffs would apply to imports of the metals from all countries, and said the levies would cover everybody.

President Trump also said he would announce reciprocal tariffs this week on countries that tax US imports. These would go into effect “almost immediately” after the announcement.

Meanwhile, the exodus of Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) from the Indian Stock Market continued unabated, as they withdrew over Rs 7,300 crore (about USD 840 million) in the first week of this month

According to the data, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 7,342 crore from Indian equities so far this month (till February 7).

The development comes amid global trade tensions, with the US imposing tariffs on countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China.

It is to be noted that the US relies on aluminum imports, mostly from Canada, the United Arab Emirates and China.

Steel imports account for a smaller portion of consumption but are vital for sectors leaning on specialty grades not made in the US, including energy businesses from wind developers to oil drillers.

Reacting to the news, the Indian equities extended their morning losses as the fear of the US President escalated trade tensions with plans to impose fresh duties on all steel and aluminum imports, along with additional reciprocal tariffs.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is reportedly weighing tariff concessions to ease upcoming talks with Trump and avert a full-blown trade war.

PM Modi is scheduled to visit the US on February 13, and reportedly, the discussions with Trump are expected to centre on trade relations, particularly tariff reductions, enhanced energy and defence cooperation, and longstanding economic issues.

Additionally, PM Modi is set to engage with top US business leaders, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk.