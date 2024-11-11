Trump tells Putin not to escalate Ukraine war in first phone conversation after winning elections

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to a leading English daily, Trump spoke to Putin from his Mar-a-Lago resort and discussed the Ukraine war among other issues.

During the call, Trump reportedly reminded Putin of the US military’s presence in Europe, the English daily reported, citing a person aware of the call.

The US President also emphasised on restoring peace in the European continent and talked about hold a follow-up discussion on early resolution to the Ukraine war.

“The two men discussed the goal of peace in the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” the English daily said.

Trump, who won the recently concluded US Presidential Election defeating her Democratic rival Kamala Harris, had vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the newspaper, the US President-elect briefly discussed the issue of Ukrainian territories “liberated” by Russia.

However, there was no official word on this from the White House or the Kremlin.

The development comes days after Putin congratulated Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Election 2024.

Earlier on Friday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov had also hinted that the Russian President was open to dialogue with Donald Trump.