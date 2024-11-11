Logo

Logo

# World

Trump tells Putin not to escalate Ukraine war in first phone conversation after winning elections

During the phone call, Trump also reminded the Russian President of US military’s presence in Europe.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | November 11, 2024 12:34 pm

Trump tells Putin not to escalate Ukraine war in first phone conversation after winning elections

US President-elect Donald Trump has reportedly told Russian President Vladimir Putin not to escalate the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to a leading English daily, Trump spoke to Putin from his Mar-a-Lago resort and discussed the Ukraine war among other issues.

During the call, Trump reportedly reminded Putin of the US military’s presence in Europe, the English daily reported, citing a person aware of the call.

Advertisement

The US President also emphasised on restoring peace in the European continent and talked about hold a follow-up discussion on early resolution to the Ukraine war.

“The two men discussed the goal of peace in the European continent and Trump expressed an interest in follow-up conversations to discuss “the resolution of Ukraine’s war soon,” the English daily said.

Trump, who won the recently concluded US Presidential Election defeating her Democratic rival Kamala Harris, had vowed to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to the newspaper, the US President-elect briefly discussed the issue of Ukrainian territories “liberated” by Russia.

However, there was no official word on this from the White House or the Kremlin.

The development comes days after Putin congratulated Trump on his victory in the US Presidential Election 2024.

Earlier on Friday, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov had also hinted that the Russian President was open to dialogue with Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Supplements

US Elections: An analysis

The victorious Trump camp is touting its newfound “historic” mandate while the dejected Harris camp accuses the country of being “racist and sexist” for letting them down. Both are untrue. Trump won with 295 electoral votes to Harris’ 226. A solid victory, but hardly a landslide.

# Opinion

Global Reset

Donald Trump’s return to the White House is expected to bring seismic shifts in US foreign policy, with implications for regions already grappling with escalating conflicts and complex geopolitical rivalries.