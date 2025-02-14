Trump praises Modi for his leadership, global recognition

US President Donald Trump lavished fulsome praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their talks in Washington, calling him a “great leader” and praised his remarkable work in India and his global recognition.

The American leader also praised the Indian PM’s negotiation skills, calling him a tougher and better negotiator than he himself is.

Advertisement

Welcoming PM Modi with a warm hug at the White House, Mr Trump said, “We missed you a lot.” He also wrote a heartfelt message in his book Our Journey Together, calling PM Modi “great.”

Advertisement

Mr Trump lauded the PM’s governance, saying he is doing a fantastic job in India and that people around the world are talking about him.

Calling him a special man, The American President expressed excitement about welcoming ”my friend” PM Modi to the White House, emphasising their long-standing friendship.

As PM Modi arrived at the White House on Thursday, Mr Trump said he said their two nations share “great unity and great friendship,” stressing the importance of staying united. During their discussions, he also highlighted that ties between the two countries would continue to grow stronger.

PM Modi expressed his delight at seeing Mr Trump back at the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that India and the US would continue advancing their strategic partnership with the same bond, trust, and enthusiasm.

He also mentioned that the people of India have given him the opportunity to serve a third consecutive term, a feat that had not happened in 60 years.