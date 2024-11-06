Trump declares victory in US presidential polls, thanks supporters for ‘extraordinary honour’

Republican candidate Donald Trump on Wednesday declared his victory in the 2024 US Presidential Election, positioning himself to become the 47th President of the United States.

Trump, who previously served as the US President from 2016 to 2020, is now set to become the second president in US history to serve two nonconsecutive terms after Grover Cleveland.

According to US media reports, Trump has secured 267 votes, just three short of the decisive 270 threshold. His Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, is trailing with 224 votes.

Addressing his supporters in Florida, Trump expressed his gratitude to his supporters, calling the campaign “a movement like nobody’s ever seen before”. “I want to thank you all very much. This is great. These are our friends. We have thousands of friends in this incredible movement,” he added.

Terming the “victory” “the golden age of America”, he emphasised his commitment to the nation, stating, “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected the 47th president. And every citizen, I will fight for you, for your family, and your future. Every single day. I will be fighting for you. And with every breath in my body, I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America that our children deserve and that you deserve.”

The results mark a major political comeback for Trump, who had lost his 2020 re-election bid to incumbent President Joe Biden.

While the outcome is yet to come, Trump is projected to win the presidency with a significant majority after grabbing key swing states.