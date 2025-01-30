Trump blames air traffic control for Washington plane crash

Madonna blasts Donald Trump: “He’s destroying our freedoms!”
Madonna criticizes the Trump administration for rolling back freedoms. Her comments come after recent executive orders targeting LGBTQ+ protections and diversity initiatives.
The American Airlines plane collided with the helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.
“It is a clear night, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. Not good!!!” he added.
Advertisement
So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River and a search operation is currently underway to find the survivors.
Advertisement
Meanwhile, the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has grounded all flights because of the crash.
Advertisement