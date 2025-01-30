Logo

Logo

# World

Trump blames air traffic control for Washington plane crash

The American Airlines plane collided with the helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 30, 2025 2:31 pm

Trump blames air traffic control for Washington plane crash

US President Donald Trump (Photo:YouTube@ The Whitehouse)

US President Donald Trump has apparently blamed the air traffic control after a passenger plane carrying 64 passengers, including four crew members, crashed into a river in Washington following a mid-air collision with an army helicopter.
 
The American Airlines plane collided with the helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
 
Following the crash, an audio of the control tower asking the helicopter if they saw the plane, went viral. Referring to the audio, Trump asked why the control tower didn’t tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if it saw the plane.

“The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

“It is a clear night, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. Not good!!!” he added.

Advertisement

So far, 18 bodies have been recovered from the Potomac River and a search operation is currently underway to find the survivors. 

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport has grounded all flights because of the crash.

Advertisement

Related posts

# Opinion

Strategic Ties

The call on Monday between US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a clear signal of the strategic importance of US-India relations. What stands out, however, is how both leaders framed the relationship ~ not just in terms of bilateral benefits, but as a partnership vital for global stability and prosperity.