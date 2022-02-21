Trade with India need of the hour: Pak PM’s adviser

A close aide of the Pakistan Prime Minister has favoured trade with India, saying it would be beneficial for both countries.

”Trade with India is the need of the hour,” Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industry and Production, and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood was quoted as saying by leading Pakistani daily Dawn.

“As far as the Ministry of Commerce is concerned, its position is to do trade with India. And my stance is that we should do trade with India and it should be opened now,”

Dawood said in an interaction with the media at an exhibition on engineering and healthcare organised by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. “The trade with India is very beneficial to all, especially Pakistan. And I support it,” he added.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have not allowed the trade between the two countries to achieve its true potential. In fact, it reduced to bare minimum after India abrogated article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, about the exports to Afghanistan, the pakistan official said his ministry had increased the number of exporting items to Afghanistan to 17. “Still various businessmen are contacting me to include their articles/ items in this list as they also want to export their goods to Afghanistan in Pak rupee,” he claimed.

Talking about the trade relations with Russia, Dawood said Pakistan’s exports to Russia and the countries bordering it (central Asia) and others required immediate attention and growth.