A town in southern Myanmar has experienced its lowest temperature in 58 years, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Theinzayat, a town in Mon state, logged its lowest temperature in 58 years on Thursday at 18.8 degrees Celsius, Xinhua news agency quoted the Department as saying.

On April 25 this year, the same town experienced its highest temperature in 58 years at 43 degrees, the weather bureau’s figures showed.

“It is the effect of extreme weather events,” Than Naing, assistant director of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, told Xinhua.