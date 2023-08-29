Tokyo To Texas: Pilot flies 9,462 km reunites 9-yr-old girl with her lost doll

According to the New York Post, an American Airlines pilot traveled 5,880 miles (9462 kilometers) nonstop from Tokyo to Texas in order to reunite a 9-year-old girl with her misplaced toy. Notably, Beatrice, the girl’s cherished American Girl doll, was lost following a family vacation. The family desperately looked through their luggage in an attempt to discover the doll, but they were unsuccessful.

The doll was last seen by her parents when they were in Tokyo, where they had stopped on their way back to Texas from Indonesia.

For the previous three or four years, Beatrice played a significant role in our lives. Her sadness makes me sad, too,” Rudy Dominguez, Valentina Dominguez’s father, stated.

The parents wrote about the doll on Facebook in an effort to acquire any clues after seeing their daughter’s devastated reaction. Fortunately, Turkish Airlines’ lost and found at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport was notified after American Airlines pilot James Danen noticed the ad. He tracked out the misplaced doll, traveled with it while taking pictures of Beatrice, and eventually reunited the doll with the nine-year-old.

The doll was delivered to the Dominguez family’s home by the pilot, who also happens to reside nearby, on August 21. Valentina was pleased to receive the doll.

It’s just who I am. Helping people is what I enjoy doing the most. The pilot remarked, “I was really happy I could do something nice for someone.

“Beatrice is very important to me. She’s my best buddy and she makes me happy. I felt terrible when we checked into our hotel and she went missing. I felt like my heart had been broken,” Valentina said to Good Morning America.

The pilot’s heroic deed left the Dominguez family speechless, and they thanked everyone who assisted in recovering the doll.

