Logo

Logo

# World

TMC opposes SIR in Bihar

The Trinamul Congress strongly opposed any possibility of SIR in West Bengal.

SNS | Kolkata | July 6, 2025 7:48 am

TMC opposes SIR in Bihar

TMC

The Trinamul Congress strongly opposed any possibility of SIR in West Bengal. In a post on its X handle, the party wrote: “We strongly oppose @ECISVEEP’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. As Smt. @MamataOfficial has rightly pointed out, this NRC-like move threatens the integrity of our electoral process and risks disenfranchising millions.

We demand that: 2024 be treated as the base year, not 2003

Advertisement

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court urgently review this politically motivated exercise

Advertisement

“@BJP4India’s habitual misuse of institutions like the Election Commission to rig the system in Opposition-ruled states will not go unchallenged. We will not allow democracy to be reduced to a BJP plaything.”

Adding to the post, party’s RS member and spokesperson Derek O’ Brien posted: “Extremely Compromised (EC).”

Advertisement

Related posts

# Bengal

CS writes another letter to Odisha govt

Trinamul Congress leadership has come down heavily on the Odisha government for not releasing the migrant workers though the documents proving identity with proper authentication have been submitted to the government.

# Bengal

Cooch Behar tense after TMC leader shot

Political tensions flared in Cooch Behar after Raju Dey, a Trinamul Congress (TMC) leader and karmadhaksha of the Cooch Behar II panchayat samiti, sustained bullet injuries in a late-night attack at Chakchaka on Thursday.