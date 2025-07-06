TMC opposes SIR in Bihar

ECI prepare to start Special Intensive Review of voter list in West Bengal from August
The poll panel is trying to replicate its Bihar model of revision of electoral rolls in West Bengal.
The Trinamul Congress strongly opposed any possibility of SIR in West Bengal. In a post on its X handle, the party wrote: “We strongly oppose @ECISVEEP’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. As Smt. @MamataOfficial has rightly pointed out, this NRC-like move threatens the integrity of our electoral process and risks disenfranchising millions.
We demand that: 2024 be treated as the base year, not 2003
“The Hon’ble Supreme Court urgently review this politically motivated exercise
“@BJP4India’s habitual misuse of institutions like the Election Commission to rig the system in Opposition-ruled states will not go unchallenged. We will not allow democracy to be reduced to a BJP plaything.”
Adding to the post, party’s RS member and spokesperson Derek O’ Brien posted: “Extremely Compromised (EC).”
