TMC opposes SIR in Bihar

The Trinamul Congress strongly opposed any possibility of SIR in West Bengal. In a post on its X handle, the party wrote: “We strongly oppose @ECISVEEP’s Special Intensive Revision exercise in Bihar. As Smt. @MamataOfficial has rightly pointed out, this NRC-like move threatens the integrity of our electoral process and risks disenfranchising millions.

We demand that: 2024 be treated as the base year, not 2003

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court urgently review this politically motivated exercise

“@BJP4India’s habitual misuse of institutions like the Election Commission to rig the system in Opposition-ruled states will not go unchallenged. We will not allow democracy to be reduced to a BJP plaything.”

Adding to the post, party’s RS member and spokesperson Derek O’ Brien posted: “Extremely Compromised (EC).”