Are you planning to buy a pet? But then think about how to make your home pet friendly? The moment you decide to get a fuzzy, little pet home, it fills you with joy. But before you introduce your little friend to your home and your family, you need to make sure that the house is safe and comfortable for your goofy inhabitant. Things, which appear not a threat to humans, might be very harmful and unsafe for pets. Here we share a few tips, which can help you make your house pet friendly.

Here are some tips to make your home pet friendly

1. Avoid Rugs and Carpets

Flooring is something that you need to look at. Make sure your home has hardwood floors or easy to clean textured tiles. You would want to decorate your luxury modern home with exquisite rugs and carpets. Nevertheless, avoid furnishing your floor with rugs and carpets. If you own a dog or a cat, then having rugs in the house can accumulate hair and bacteria. This is not good for pets as well as you.

2. Store Fragile and Precious Items High

If you own a two-bedroom apartment then, your pets get an ample amount of space to wander around. They tend to play with anything and everything. To avoid them sniffing chemicals or breaking any glasses, make sure that you store fragile items higher. Medication should be stored out of reach from the pets in the house. Easily breakable things such as picture frames and vases can be kept out of reach of pets.

3. Avoid Open Wires

Many flats come with concealed wiring. Still, there might be lamps, and TV cables, which would lie hanging within the reach of your pets. For this, you can get cable protectors so that your pets do not chew on them. Open wires in the presence of pets are one thing that you need to avoid.