Here are some summer food for your dogs

Buying pets is a very easy job but taking care of them is a tough job. We have to care for their health, their food, and their skin also. You have to get their proper diet for every season. So, as we all know that summer is here, then you have to plan a new diet chart according to the weather.

However, if you haven’t planned the chart yet then just leave all the work and dig into our article, we have gathered all the information which you need. Read on!

Summer food for your dogs

1. Watermelon:

Watermelon is an ideal summer treat for the dog. Not only is this fruit hydrating in nature but is packed with fibre & potassium as well as vitamins A, B6 and C. Watermelons comprise 90% water, thus serving as an excellent way to beat the heat!

2. Frozen fruit treats:

Seasonal fruits such as muskmelon, apples, bananas, oranges and strawberries can make a great treat. The idea is to cut fruits into small pieces and freeze them together or separately. Do ensure that you remove all rinds, seeds and peels before feeding the treats to your dogs.

3. Yoghurt mix:

Unsweetened yoghurt mixed with fruits can also make a great snack. Try mixing yoghurt with strawberries and watermelon (without seeds) and serve them frozen to your canine child. This mixture is a good source of anti-oxidants.

4. Frozen chicken soup cubes:

This is on the top of my list for most preferred items. Dogs love to play with ice and if the ice is flavoured with chicken, they devour it. Chick stock can be frozen in ice trays along with some chicken pieces to get you frozen chicken cubes. These cubes can also be mixed with boiled rice and served as proper food.

Give these foods to your dogs in summer as they are very healthy for your pet.