Time’s Up leader Roberta Kaplan quits after criticism about Cuomo ties

The attorney and women’s advocate Roberta Kaplan resigned Monday as chair of the prominent #MeToo group Time’s Up over the over fallout from her work advising Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration when the first allegations of sexual harassment were made against him last year.

Kaplan cited her work counseling the administration last winter and her more recent legal work representing Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to Cuomo who resigned Sunday, nearly a week after a report by the state attorney general concluded that the governor had sexually harassed 11 women.

Time’s Up tweeted Monday that Kaplan stepped down from the board: “We and she agree that is the right and appropriate thing to do.” “I, therefore, have reluctantly come to the conclusion that an active law practice is no longer compatible with serving on the Board at Time’s Up at this time and I hereby resign,” Kaplan wrote in her resignation letter.

Kaplan was the Chair of the Board of Directors of Time’s Up and co-founder of the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which aids women who have experienced sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace. Meanwhile, the Human Rights Campaign said Monday it’s launching an internal investigation over the advocacy organization’s leader Alphonso David inclusion in the attorney general’s report.

Both Kaplan and David, a former legal counsel for the governor, were consulted by the Cuomo administration when he was first accused of harassment by a former economic development adviser, Lindsey Boylan.

At the time, Boylan was alone in accusing Cuomo of misconduct and the governor and his administration had drafted a letter attacking her credibility and motives, with the intent of circulating it publicly. Kaplan and David both agreed to review the letter.

A report by New York’s attorney general, released last week, said Kaplan told the administration that with some adjustments, it would be fine to send out. David declined to sign the letter, but agreed to contact other people to see if they would.

Kaplan and Tina Tchen founded the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in 2018 to provide legal defense for sexual violence victims, and her role in advising the Cuomo administration stunned some of the group’s supporters.

