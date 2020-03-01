Three people were killed on early Sunday morning as a train carrying coal collided with an empty goods train on a track used by National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for carrying coal in the Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh.

It is believed that the trains collided after they were reportedly allowed to run on the same track. However, it is not clear how the mishap happened because separate tracks are used for loaded and empty trains. One of the trains was carrying coal for the NTPC plant at Uttar Pradesh’s Rihand Nagar from Amlori mine in Madhya Pradesh, while the other was empty. Thirteen wagons of one of the trains and an engine jumped off the tracks following the collision, news agency PTI reported.

The track on which the accident occurred is managed by the NTPC for coal transportation from Madhya Pradesh to Uttar Pradesh, senior police officer Pradeep Shende told news agency PTI.