Three killed, four wounded in fresh US airstrikes on Yemen: Houthis

At least three people were killed and four others wounded in fresh US airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sanaa, its outskirts, and other provinces.

The US military launched 21 airstrikes on Sanaa and its western outskirts, killing two people and wounding two others in the Al-Nahda neighbourhood, northern Sanaa. A third one was wounded in a cemetery in the Safiah neighbourhood in southern Sanaa, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Houthi-run al-Masirah TV.

In the Bani Matar district in Sanaa’s western outskirts, the airstrikes killed one person and wounded another one, said the Houthi television

The report did not specify whether the victims were civilians or Houthi operatives.

The airstrikes on the capital also targeted several other locations, including weapons depots in the Al-Hafa military camp in the Mount Nuqum in eastern Sanaa, and two military sites in northeastern Sanaa, according to Sanaa’s residents.

The roar of the fighter jets speeding at full throttle could be heard across the capital before and after the strikes hit.

Ambulances were seen in Sanaa’s streets rushing to the targeted sites as the Houthi-controlled police cordoned off the targeted areas.

Meanwhile, the US fighter jets conducted 13 airstrikes against the Houthi-controlled Hodeidah Airport and the Navy Base in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, western Yemen, according to the Houthi television and local residents.

The other four airstrikes targeted Houthi positions in the district of Sirwah, west of Yemen’s central province of Marib. Another four airstrikes targeted a Houthi military position in the Harf Sufian district in the northern province of Amran, said the television.

The fresh airstrikes came two days after the US airstrikes on the Ras Isa fuel port in the western province of Hodeidah, which killed at least 80 people and wounded 150 others, according to the latest statement by local health authorities.