US President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected reports that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un was ailing and criticized his frequent nemesis CNN for running the story.

Trump told to media, “I think the report was incorrect, let me just put it that way”.

“I’m hearing they used old documents”, he added.

During a daily briefing, the President said, “I think it was a fake report done by CNN”.

CNN, quoting what it said was an anonymous US official, on Monday reported that Washington was “monitoring intelligence” that Kim was in “grave danger” after undergoing surgery.

On Tuesday, Trump wished Kim “well” but stopped short of directly commenting on the reclusive leader’s health amid reports he underwent surgery.

Trump’s denial of the report came two days after he declined to comment, saying only that he wished Kim well.

South Korea, which is still technically at war with the North, earlier said it could not confirm the reports on Kim and reported no unusual movements in its neighbor.

“I hope he’s not in medical trouble. I hope he’s not. I have gotten along very well with him,” Trump said on Thursday.

Trump and Kim have held two summits, beginning June 2018 in Singapore, which was the first ever face-to-face meeting between leaders of the two countries.

The North Korean leader Kim Jong- un is the Supreme leader of North Korea after he took over in 2011 when his father and late leader Kim Jong-il died.

Trump has met the North Korean leader in 2018 and 2019. Kim Jong- un has also recently attempted at diplomacy by meeting Asian leaders to end sanctions and for security guarantees. But the talks have stalemated as the North Korean leader maintained his right to a nuclear arsenal.

(With inputs from agency)